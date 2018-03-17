Police say man dropped baby during fight with family, wheelchair-bound neighbor

A Porterville man accused of assaulting his own family and a wheelchair-bound neighbor was booked into the Tulare County Jail on Friday, according to police.
Officers arrived at the home of Andres Ramirez on North Second Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of an assault on family members and his neighbors. The officers, who were also allegedly attacked by Ramirez, found him assaulting his estranged wife and a 13-year-old boy, police said in a news release.
It was unclear what caused the events to transpire. Police say Ramirez was carrying a 3-year-old baby and dropped it as he fought the family. And, police added, he refused to let family leave the home.
Officers used a Taser on Ramirez but that didn't help to calm him down. Eventually he was taken into custody by officers and transported to Sierra View Medical Center. The officers and family members did not require any medical treatment.
Ramirez was charged with domestic violence, false imprisonment, child neglect and battery on an officer among other alleged crimes.
