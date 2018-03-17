Clovis police investigating disturbance, possible shots fired at Sierra Vista Mall

Clovis police officers responded Saturday to Sierra Vista Mall for an armed disturbance where gunshots may have been fired.
According to witnesses at the scene, three people were taken into custody following the disturbance. A witness told police a man had brandished a weapon. The department later said the man involved may have fired the weapon once or twice, although that has not been confirmed.
No injuries have been reported from the incident, according to police. Although several people were seen being taken into police custody, no confirmed arrests have been made, Clovis police said.
Up the road on Shaw and Willow avenues, officers were investigating an incident that was related to what happened at Sierra Vista Mall , police said on Twitter.
This story will be updated.
