Man found shot dead outside Parlier apartment complex. Detectives seeking tips and suspect information

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night in Parlier.
Spokesman Tony Botti said the man is Hispanic and in his 20s. His name has not been released but will be once family is notified of his death, Botti said.
The man was found lying in the driveway just before 9 p.m., with gunshot wounds to his body, at the Quail Run Apartments complex, 13500 Tuolumne Street, not far from the city's police department, Botti said. The victim was believed to be known in the area.
An autopsy has not yet been performed. It was unclear where the man was struck in his body. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
The sheriff's office has received conflicting information regarding the shooting, making it difficult to determine a suspect or vehicle information. Though that information is unclear, Botti said the shooting does not appear to be random.
Botti said detectives could benefit from witnesses coming forward with information. It is the first homicide reported in the city this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno County Sheriff's detective Jose Mora at (559) 600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498- 7867. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.
