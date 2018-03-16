Fresno police say a teen was shot on the 1000 block of E. Sampson Avenue on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Fresno police say a teen was shot on the 1000 block of E. Sampson Avenue on Friday, March 16, 2018. ASHLEIGH PANOO apanoo@fresnobee.com
Fresno police say a teen was shot on the 1000 block of E. Sampson Avenue on Friday, March 16, 2018. ASHLEIGH PANOO apanoo@fresnobee.com

Crime

Teen shot in southwest Fresno drive-by

By Ashleigh Panoo

APanoo@fresnobee.com

March 16, 2018 07:52 PM

A teen was shot Friday evening while standing outside in a southwest Fresno residential neighborhood, according to police Lt. Michael Landon.

Described as being in his late teens, he was taken to the hospital for gunshot wound to his lower body that was not life threatening, Landon said.

Witnesses say they saw a small compact turquoise car drive through the 1000 block of E. Sampson Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd just after 5:30 p.m., Landon said.

Several gunshots were fired from the car, and the teen was near the street when he was shot, according to witnesses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  