Teen shot in southwest Fresno drive-by

A teen was shot Friday evening while standing outside in a southwest Fresno residential neighborhood, according to police Lt. Michael Landon.
Described as being in his late teens, he was taken to the hospital for gunshot wound to his lower body that was not life threatening, Landon said.
Witnesses say they saw a small compact turquoise car drive through the 1000 block of E. Sampson Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd just after 5:30 p.m., Landon said.
Several gunshots were fired from the car, and the teen was near the street when he was shot, according to witnesses.
Never miss a local story.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments