Fresno County sheriff's deputies found several illegally owned rifles in a barn near Tollhouse. Fresno County Sheriff's Office
Crime

Deputies raid a barn near Tollhouse and seize guns hidden by a felon

By Lewis Griswold

March 16, 2018 07:31 PM

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies this week seized two dozen rifles and handguns in a raid of a barn near Tollhouse and arrested Bryan Stark , 42, on suspicion of being felon in possession of firearms, ammunition and large capacity magazines.

Deputies also arrested his girlfriend Jeana McMahon , 39, but cited her out of jail on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an investigation.

On March 12, deputies went the 33000 block of Lodge Road in Tollhouse, near Sierra High School, to check on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The man making the report said Stark, a friend, had accused him of stealing, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Stark has a history of methamphetamine use, officials said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to look inside the barn and found 24 rifles and handguns, magazines and ammunition. Some guns were in a safe hidden in the floor of the barn.

Anyone with additional information about Stark or McMahon is asked to contact Sheriff’s dispatchers at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

