Deputies raid a barn near Tollhouse and seize guns hidden by a felon

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies this week seized two dozen rifles and handguns in a raid of a barn near Tollhouse and arrested Bryan Stark , 42, on suspicion of being felon in possession of firearms, ammunition and large capacity magazines.
Deputies also arrested his girlfriend Jeana McMahon , 39, but cited her out of jail on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an investigation.
On March 12, deputies went the 33000 block of Lodge Road in Tollhouse, near Sierra High School, to check on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
The man making the report said Stark, a friend, had accused him of stealing, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Stark has a history of methamphetamine use, officials said.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies obtained a search warrant to look inside the barn and found 24 rifles and handguns, magazines and ammunition. Some guns were in a safe hidden in the floor of the barn.
Anyone with additional information about Stark or McMahon is asked to contact Sheriff’s dispatchers at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments