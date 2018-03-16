He led police on a chase, then was arrested with a Glock

Fresno police arrested Andrew Montelongo, 19, and seized a Glock 17 pistol early Friday after Montelongo crashed his car in a pursuit that ended in a crash near West and California avenues.
A police spokesman said that officers attempted a traffic stop on Montelongo's BMW in the 1200 block of West Kearney Boulevard about 2:30 a.m., but Montelongo sped away with police following. He crashed the BMW after spinning out in a field.
The Glock, stolen from a home in Clovis in 2014, was recovered from the vehicle. Montelongo was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of the gun.
Comments