Honey oil cause investigated in mobile home fire south of Fresno

Investigators are attempting to determine if a fire that erupted early Thursday south of Fresno was connected to the manufacture of honey oil, Fresno County fire and sheriff's officials said Friday.
The fire broke out in predawn hours at Huntsman and Chestnut avenues. Two people, one reported to be a child, were taken to the hospital by a third person before emergency workers arrived, said Fresno County Fire spokesman Jeremiah Wittwer.
Honey oil is manufactured with the used of butane and powerful explosions can result of fumes from the gas come in contact with a flame source, such as a hot water heater.
Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said deputies working with the High Intensity Drug Traffic Area team are involved in the probe.
