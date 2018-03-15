Two arrested after officers find half pound of meth, identity theft materials, police say

Two people were arrested in Visalia on Thursday afternoon after a search warrant led officers to half a pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The Visalia Police Department's Narcotics Unit and Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Irma Street.
During the search officers found methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, ecstasy pills, counterfeit money and identify theft materials, according to a police news release.
Suspects Eric Martinez, 32, and Nicole Newbold, 31, were both booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
Martinez was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a having felony warrant out of Madera County.
Newbold was booked on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
An addition suspect, Jessica Zamora, 32, was cited to appear in court for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
