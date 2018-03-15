Nicole Newbold, 31, was booked on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Nicole Newbold, 31, was booked on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Visalia Police Department
Nicole Newbold, 31, was booked on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Visalia Police Department

Crime

Two arrested after officers find half pound of meth, identity theft materials, police say

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

March 15, 2018 09:36 PM

Two people were arrested in Visalia on Thursday afternoon after a search warrant led officers to half a pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Visalia Police Department's Narcotics Unit and Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Irma Street.

During the search officers found methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, ecstasy pills, counterfeit money and identify theft materials, according to a police news release.

Suspects Eric Martinez, 32, and Nicole Newbold, 31, were both booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martinez was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a having felony warrant out of Madera County.

Newbold was booked on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

An addition suspect, Jessica Zamora, 32, was cited to appear in court for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

  Comments  