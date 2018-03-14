Kings sheriff needs help finding car in fender bender/armed robbery attempt

The Kings County Sheriff's Office released photos of a suspect and a type of car involved in an attempted robbery and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or car to call authorities.
About 1:10 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the area of Highway 41 and Jersey Avenue about an attempted robbery. The victim said his car had been rear-ended, so he stopped and got out to check the damage.
That is when a man described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, about 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-ten and 170 pounds got out of his car, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded all his money.
The victim refused and a short scuffle ensued. The victim then got into his vehicle and drove away, but the robber opened fire and hit a tire and wheel. He might have used a 9 mm automatic handgun.
The suspect was seen fleeing in a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima and was last seen driving east on Jersey Avenue. Authorities do not have a license plate number. It has dark tinted window and silver stock rims.
Video surveillance images from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino show the suspect following the victim around the casino for about half an hour before the incident. The victim's vehicle can be seen leaving the Tachi parking lot and being followed by the suspect's car.
Anyone with information should call Detective Martin at 559-852-4603.
