Police say Martin Pedro Garcia ran from a moving car, leaving behind a woman and a shotgun, after a traffic stop. Fresno Police Department
He ran from police, but left his shotgun behind

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 14, 2018 06:51 AM

Fresno police arrested Martin Pedro Garcia, 27, and seized a sawed-off shotgun after a traffic stop late Tuesday in southeast Fresno.

Sgt. Martin Van Overbeek said officers pulled over Garcia at Sixth Street and McKenzie Avenue, but Garcia ran, leaving the car still moving with a woman passenger inside. The woman brought the car to a halt and the 20 gauge shotgun was found next to the driver's seat.

Garcia, a parolee sought on a warrant, was found by officers hiding behind a pile of trash and a mattress and was booked into Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.

