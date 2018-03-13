More Videos

Crime

Video shows San Joaquin officer hitting detainee. Sheriff agrees he should be charged

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

March 13, 2018 08:17 PM

Prosecutors on Tuesday released a video showing a San Joaquin County Jail officer striking a cuffed detainee last August.

Sheriff Steve Moore said he supported the filing of a misdemeanor assault charge against Correctional Officer Matthew Mettler by the District Attorney's Office.

"As Sheriff, I don’t condone the actions as portrayed on this video by our jail staff,” Moore said in a Facebook post. "It is inconsistent with the professionalism of San Joaquin County correctional officers, and of this department. The action taken by the DA’s office is appropriate and we support their position."

The unidentified detainee had been brought to the French Camp jail on an intoxication charge by Manteca police on Aug. 24.

They were in a holding area when the alleged assault took place, captured on video. The detainee's legs and arms were cuffed, and he was wearing a "spit bag" because he was spitting at officers, the post said.

Moore credited the Manteca officers with immediately reporting what they witnessed in the holding area.

Mettler was charged with one count of assault by a public officer. He remains on administrative leave.

