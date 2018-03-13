Video shows San Joaquin officer hitting detainee. Sheriff agrees he should be charged

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Keith Foster attorney calls drug conviction a tragedy Pause Two suspects arrested in Visalia gang murders Tulare police shooting caught on camera 73-year-old shoots another man. It may have been self-defense, police say Thong Vang trial starts Motorcyclist arrested after 140 mph chase through Fresno Brian Cooks sentenced in the shooting death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez In 55 seconds,heavily armed robbers steal cash from market Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer lends his face to traffic safety program Take a ride in the Fresno County sheriff's new helicopter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Footage released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office shows Matthew Mettler, a correctional officer, hitting a man brought in for intoxication in a holding area of the San Joaquin County Jail in August of 2017. Mettler was charged with a misdemeanor county of assault by a public officer, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. Courtesy of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office

Footage released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office shows Matthew Mettler, a correctional officer, hitting a man brought in for intoxication in a holding area of the San Joaquin County Jail in August of 2017. Mettler was charged with a misdemeanor county of assault by a public officer, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. Courtesy of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office