Police investigating apparent shootout between cars

Multiple gunshots were fired just after 9 a.m. Monday at California and Thorne avenues in southwest Fresno, and police are trying to determine if gunmen in two cars were involved.
Officers at the scene said initial reports were that it was possibly such an exchange.
Investigators found two separate types of shell casings at the scene, and also said a bullet struck the front of the market and liquor store on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Sgt. Glen Schafer said about 20 shell casings were found on Thorne just south of the intersection.
Sunday afternoon, Fresno Chief Jerry Dyer said gang violence involving two rival groups may be flaring up again following weekend gun violence.
Inside the Two Way Fruit Stand, where the stray bullet struck an outside wall but did not penetrate the structure, a clerk who declined to give his name said he and customers heard the burst of gunfire. He said people dived for the floor.
