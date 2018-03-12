DUI driver escapes major crash with minor injuries: Police

Fresno police say a man driving under the influence sustained only minor injuries early Monday after he slammed into two cars and two light poles about 1 a.m. in southeast Fresno.
Officers were sent to Belmont and Sierra Vista Avenue, where they found about 100 yards of debris in westbound lanes of Belmont. Sgt. Bryan Williams said neighbors who heard a loud crash summoned police. Two people ran from the scene. Passenger Carmen Mejia, 37, was located nearby with no injuries. Officers later found driver Martin Juarez, 28, several miles away with cuts on his head. He was booked on DUI and hit and run charges.
