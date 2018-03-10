28 cited in Fresno for traffic violations during Saturday operation

Fresno Police Department issued 28 citations Saturday for vehicle code violations during a "Pedestrian Safety Operation" in the northeast policing district.
The operation took place in response to an increased number of vehicle-related pedestrian deaths, according to a news release from Sgt. Tony Bustos. The goal of the traffic operation was to educate drivers and pedestrians about potential road dangers.
Officers made contact with 64 people throughout the operation. Of those people who police approached, 36 were issued warnings about traffic laws regarding pedestrians.
Bustos said the operation also cautioned drivers against giving money to people who stand on center medians or sidewalks. He said drivers should give to local charities instead of individual people.
"This is very dangerous for the pedestrians and the persons in their vehicles," Bustos said.
Anyone who may walk around traffic in the dark is also asked to wear bright green or reflective colors.
