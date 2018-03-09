Attempted robbery in Clovis brings out police K9

A 57-year-old Clovis man tried to rob a gas station Friday night in north Clovis, but a police dog ended up attacking him instead, according to police.
Ernest Yettr was arrested Friday night on suspicion of attempted robbery after he went into the 76 gas station at the intersection of Sunnyside and Third avenues, and demanded money, said Clovis Police Officer Ty Wood.
The clerk twice refused to give any money to Yettr, who then left the store. Clovis police arrived soon after and spotted Yettr across the street, where he was detained. Yettr initially was cooperative with police but was unwilling to listen to directives by officers.
After several warnings, the police K9 was applied to the suspect to bring him down, Wood said.
Never miss a local story.
No weapons were found on Yettr, aside from a flashlight.
Comments