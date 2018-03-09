Witnesses help Fresno police track down Rite Aid robbery suspects

Three men are in custody and police are searching for a fourth after a pharmacy in northeast Fresno was robbed Friday night, according to Fresno Police Lt. Michael Landon.
Three men allegedly entered the Rite Aid near Bullard Avenue and First Street just before 8 p.m., walking back to the pharmacy and allegedly assaulting the workers and demanding drugs, Landon said.
It doesn't appear the men were armed.
After obtaining the drugs, they ran out of the store into a waiting silver BMW, Landon said.
A man and a woman watching the robbery unfold from the parking lot followed the BMW from a distance and called police, Landon said. Based on updates from the pair, officers got behind the car on West Avenue near Herndon Avenue, and tried to pull the four men over.
The men allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit north on West Avenue and east on Alluvial Avenue, until they hit a dead end. The four men jumped out of the car and ran, Landon said.
Officers took two suspects into custody right away, and after a search with a K9, another was found, Landon said. Police are still searching for the fourth. The names of the suspects were not available Friday.
Landon said although it's early in the investigation, he does not believe the men are from Fresno, and he said they may be involved in other similar crimes throughout northern California.
Rite Aid remained closed while police investigated Friday.
