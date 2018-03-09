Police say Marlon Arnold discarded a Beretta handgun during a foot chase after a southeast Fresno traffic stop.
Beretta pistol seized, man arrested after Fresno traffic stop

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresno bee.com

March 09, 2018 08:03 AM

A Fresno man was arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop Thursday evening in southeast Fresno, police reported.

The incident took place at Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue about 7:30 p.m., where special response officers, tasked with reducing a recent upsurge in gun violence, stopped a car driven by a man sought on domestic violence charges, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez reported.

The man, identified as Michael Martinez, 29, was also wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Alvarez. During the stop, Alvarez said Marlon Arnold, 29, ran from the car, and tossed a Beretta PX4 9 mm pistol with a loaded 17 round magazine before he was taken into custody.

Another man in the car, Gino Pecina, 32, was booked on an auto theft warrant.

