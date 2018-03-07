Thong Vang trial starts

Fresno prosecutor William Lacy goes over the evidence against Thong Vang.
Pablo Lopez
Police show video of a gang-related shootout at a Fresno gas station. Chief Jerry Dyer said Friday, Feb. 23, that three suspects had been arrested in connection with ongoing violence between gangs.

Pastor DJ Criner of Saint Rest Baptist Church implores gang members to put down the guns and reach out to their churches following Saturday’s shooting of Zurich Chatman outside Pilgrim Church of God in Christ in southwest Fresno.