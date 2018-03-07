Police arrested her with a gun in January. But they said she had another one Tuesday.

A Fresno woman arrested in early January after police reported that she fired a gun in southeast Fresno was taken into custody again Tuesday night after officers arrested her with another firearm, Sgt. Martin Van Overbeek reported.
Christina Mejia was taken into custody in the 5000 block of East Lane Avenue at the same apartment complex where she was arrested on Jan. 10. She was sought on a warrant for that incident. Van Overbeek reported that in the latest incident, Mejia was trespassing and drinking with juveniles.
Officers reported that she was turning a stun gun on and off when they arrived. She dropped the stun gun and a loaded .38 caliber revolver and ran. Police caught up to her and she was booked on new weapons charges.
