He used a fraudulent debit card at an ATM. Now, Clovis PD want to know his identity

Clovis Police are looking for help in identifying a man who used a fraudulent debit card to access a victim’s account.
Still photos from video surveillance at the Citibank in Clovis shows a side profile of the unknown man, as well as an up close shot of his face, though it's somewhat distorted from the dirty camera lens.
The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 16, 2017.
Never miss a local story.
If you have information about this case, or know the identity of the suspect, Clovis police asks that you call 559-324-8556, or send a private message via social media or through e-mail at clovispolice@cityofclovis.com.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can provide a tip using the free mobile app or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-495-STOP. The case number is: 17-80526.
Comments