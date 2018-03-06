Four arrested near Fresno State with a gun, drugs and illegal disabled placard, police say

Four people were arrested Tuesday outside of University Inn, across from Fresno State, on a range of suspected charges.
Due to a recent shooting in the area, Fresno police say they were patrolling the area when they came in contact with three people sitting inside a vehicle at the 2600 block of east Shaw Avenue.
Officers arrested Bulldog gang associate Jonathan Noisey, who is currently on probation, after finding a loaded firearm in his possession, said Sgt. James Rossetti in a department news release.
Never miss a local story.
Robert Thomas, who was also on probation, was arrested for an outstanding felony probation warrant. Ashley Goodwin, who officers say is a Bulldog gang member, was arrested for a probation violation.
The driver of the car, Jennifer Foster, returned to the vehicle after attempting to rent a room. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics to sell. She was also cited for parking in a handicapped stall with a deceased friend's disabled placard.
The four suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail.
Comments