The car of four suspects who were arrested outside of University Inn on Shaw Avenue, across from Fresno State, on Tuesday. Police say the disabled placard was from the driver's deceased friend. Fresno Police Department
Crime

Four arrested near Fresno State with a gun, drugs and illegal disabled placard, police say

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

March 06, 2018 09:19 PM

Four people were arrested Tuesday outside of University Inn, across from Fresno State, on a range of suspected charges.

Due to a recent shooting in the area, Fresno police say they were patrolling the area when they came in contact with three people sitting inside a vehicle at the 2600 block of east Shaw Avenue.

Officers arrested Bulldog gang associate Jonathan Noisey, who is currently on probation, after finding a loaded firearm in his possession, said Sgt. James Rossetti in a department news release.

Jonathan Noisey
Robert Thomas, who was also on probation, was arrested for an outstanding felony probation warrant. Ashley Goodwin, who officers say is a Bulldog gang member, was arrested for a probation violation.

The driver of the car, Jennifer Foster, returned to the vehicle after attempting to rent a room. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics to sell. She was also cited for parking in a handicapped stall with a deceased friend's disabled placard.

The four suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail.

