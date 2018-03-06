Fresno woman arrested in SoCal for human trafficking, and there could be other victims

A 19-year-old Fresno woman was arrested for human trafficking Tuesday in San Bernardino, and investigators believe there could be multiple victims related in the case.
Nicole Williams was booked for felony allegations of human trafficking and pandering, with her bail set at $150,000.
The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force, which began surveillance in the downtown area of San Bernardino in an attempt to locate a runaway juvenile, observed Williams walking with the female victim to a vehicle, then attempting to leave the area without the minor.
Williams was arrested and transported to the Highland Police Department before she was transported to the county's Central Detention Center.
Never miss a local story.
If convicted, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, as well as six years and a $10,000 fine for the pandering charges.
The juvenile victim was rescued and released to San Bernardino County Department of Child and Family Services.
Investigators believe there are other unidentified victims and are asking anyone with information to please contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at 909-387-8400.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the WE-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
Comments