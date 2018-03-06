Not only is this new police substation bigger, it's actually in the district it serves

Fresno police who patrol the northwest part of the city finally will work out of an office that's in northwest Fresno.
If that sounds confusing, it's because it's a little complicated. The new complex is at Winepress Shopping Center, at the northwest corner of Shaw and Marks avenues. Previously, the northwest substation was at Hughes and Dakota avenues, in what is now the central policing district – an oddity that developed when the central district was created in 2016.
Police Capt. Burke Farrah, the northwest commander, believes the new location, in addition to being larger and more modern than the old complex, is likely to help reduce response times in the sprawling district that reaches from Ashlan Avenue to the San Joaquin River and from Blackstone Avenue to west of Highway 99.
The move will be completed with an open house Wednesday. People can get a look at the 10,000-square-foot station, which has more work spaces for sergeants and detectives, along with a gym and expanded briefing and conference rooms. There also is storage space for bicycles that bike officers will use to patrol the district.
Farrah said he hopes the larger conference room can be used by community groups such as the Boy Scouts. He also hopes future police budgets will allow the lobby to be open to the public and staffed so people will be able to walk in to report a crime. That presently is not an option at the city's five district offices.
Northwest Fresno police grand opening
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 7
Where: Winepress Shopping Center
Who will be there: Mayor Lee Brand, police Chief Jerry Dyer
