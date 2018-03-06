Fatal stabbing sends Selma police on the hunt for a suspect

A 26-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being stabbed in a Selma alleyway, police reported.
Selma police received a call about 5:30 a.m. that a man wasn't breathing in an alleyway behind an apartment complex in the 2500 block of McCall Avenue, Police Chief Greg Garner said.
When emergency medical services arrived, they reported the man was stabbed and transported him to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have not identified a suspect, and the weapon is outstanding, Garner said.
The woman who reported the stabbing and was at the scene appears to be a friend of the victim and involved in an ongoing domestic violence situation with a third person, Garner said. Detectives are interviewing the woman to find out what led up to the deadly stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
