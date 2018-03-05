Fresno police released this photo of a white Toyota truck sought in a hit-run collision Saturday night on Olive Avenue.
Crime

Recognize this truck? The driver is wanted in an injury hit-and-run

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

March 05, 2018 05:21 PM

Fresno police have released a photo a truck sought in a hit-and- run collision that badly injured a pedestrian.

About 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was walking north across Olive Avenue in the unmarked crosswalk at Safford Street, police said.

A truck was heading west on Olive and struck the pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries. The car kept going west on Olive.

The truck is a white 2000 to 2004 Toyota Tacoma extra cab . It should have damage to the left front yellow side marker light and is missing a driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information should call Detective Michael Buessing at 559-621-5066, or Detective Edward Jansen at 559-621-5052.. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.





