Crime

The theft of a tip jar has a sweet ending for this ice cream shop

By Robert Rodriguez

March 05, 2018 03:10 PM

The teenagers who stole the tip jar from Ampersand Ice Cream on Sunday had no idea their rash act would prove to be a positive experience for the store's owners and employees.

Amelia Bennett, who along with husband Jeff own the popular Fresno High School-area ice cream shop, said that around 1 p.m. three teenagers came into the store, grabbed the tip jar and ran out the door.

The jar contained only $12, but the store's manager, a former roller derby player, didn't take kindly to someone stealing from the employees, so she began to chase after them.

After the manager stopped her pursuit, three couples sitting outside and eating ice cream realized what was happening and took up the chase.

Bennett said the customers followed the teenagers down the block and over fences before the police arrived and the teenagers gave up.

The store's employees were overwhelmed that the customers would go out of their way to help protect them and get back what was stolen.

"It was so incredible and touching,," Amelia Bennett said. "Our staff was in tears."

Bennett said that since the ice cream shop opened three years ago, part of their mission has been to help build a stronger community.

"That vision has really come to pass," Bennett said. "Our community really stepped up."

It's unclear what happened to the teenagers after police talked to them, but Bennett said she and her husband did not want to press charges. They wanted the chance to speak to the teenagers about making better decisions.

As for the tip jar, it's going back to where it was before, on the counter.

"We won't change anything because of what happened," Bennett said.

