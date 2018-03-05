He shined a laser on Fresno police copter. Now he faces prison

A Fresno man could receive a five-year federal prison sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to shining a laser on a police helicopter.
Michael Vincent Alvarez, 32, entered the plea in Fresno. He will be sentenced May 21. He could also be fined $250,000.
The incident took place Oct. 22 when the Fresno police aircraft was hit by a green laser while checking a domestic violence call. Alvarez was driving on Highway 99 at the time of the incident, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Alvarez tried to elude police cars, then crashed near First Street and Floradora Avenue.
