He fired the shot that killed a 9-year-old girl. Now her mother hopes he finds God

SHARE COPY LINK Janessa Ramirez’s mother Stacey Gonzales and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talk after the sentencing of Brian Cooks, outside Superior Court, Monday morning. Cooks was sentenced to 21 years in prison. John Walker

Janessa Ramirez’s mother Stacey Gonzales and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talk after the sentencing of Brian Cooks, outside Superior Court, Monday morning. Cooks was sentenced to 21 years in prison. John Walker