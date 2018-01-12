Gang member arrested for alleged concealed gun

A gun was recovered from a confirmed gang member on Friday, as a result of Fresno Police Department’s recent deployment of three Special Response Teams.
Officers made contact with two males walking near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Florence Avenue at around noon, Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz said.
One of the males was identified as 26-year-old Desmond George of Fresno. The other was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.
After further contact, officers found a loaded Colt .38-caliber revolver that was concealed in George’s waistband. He was subsequently arrested without incident, Ruiz reported.
George is a confirmed West Side Strother Boys gang member, Ruiz said. Police said the suspect has an extensive criminal history that includes armed robbery and shooting at an occupied residence.
He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
