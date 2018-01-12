Desmond George, 26, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2017 after Fresno Police officers stopped him and a 17-year-old in southwest Fresno. George had a concealed Colt .38-caliber revolver in his waistband. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Crime

Gang member arrested for alleged concealed gun

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

January 12, 2018 09:30 PM

A gun was recovered from a confirmed gang member on Friday, as a result of Fresno Police Department’s recent deployment of three Special Response Teams.

Officers made contact with two males walking near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Florence Avenue at around noon, Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

One of the males was identified as 26-year-old Desmond George of Fresno. The other was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.

After further contact, officers found a loaded Colt .38-caliber revolver that was concealed in George’s waistband. He was subsequently arrested without incident, Ruiz reported.

George is a confirmed West Side Strother Boys gang member, Ruiz said. Police said the suspect has an extensive criminal history that includes armed robbery and shooting at an occupied residence.

He was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

