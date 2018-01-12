Do you recognize these men? Fresno police need your help identifying them

Fresno police need your help identifying two men who are suspected of burglary and vandalism at a northwest Fresno golf course.
The incidents that occurred on Dec. 30, 2017 and Jan. 5 of this year at the Bluff Pointe Golf Course, caused an “extensive amount of damage,” Fresno police said in a Facebook post.
If you recognize the men from the surveillance footage or have information on the incidents, contact Detective Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7859.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
