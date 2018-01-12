They broke into a car, then used the victim’s credit cards at a Fresno casino, police say

Two women are suspected of breaking into a car, stealing the the victim’s credit cards and using them at Club One Casino in downtown Fresno.
On Dec. 22, 2017 at 6 p.m., Fresno police say the victim’s vehicle was broken into at at 4257 W. Alamos Avenue, near a dog park in central Fresno.
If you recognize the women from the surveillance footage or have information about the burglary, contact Detective Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7859.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
