Two women are suspected of burglarizing a car, stealing the victim’s credit cards and using them at Club One Casino in downtown Fresno on Dec. 22, 2017.
Two women are suspected of burglarizing a car, stealing the victim’s credit cards and using them at Club One Casino in downtown Fresno on Dec. 22, 2017. Fresno Police Department
Two women are suspected of burglarizing a car, stealing the victim’s credit cards and using them at Club One Casino in downtown Fresno on Dec. 22, 2017. Fresno Police Department

Crime

They broke into a car, then used the victim’s credit cards at a Fresno casino, police say

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

January 12, 2018 08:08 PM

Two women are suspected of breaking into a car, stealing the the victim’s credit cards and using them at Club One Casino in downtown Fresno.

On Dec. 22, 2017 at 6 p.m., Fresno police say the victim’s vehicle was broken into at at 4257 W. Alamos Avenue, near a dog park in central Fresno.

If you recognize the women from the surveillance footage or have information about the burglary, contact Detective Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7859.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

    The ShotSpotter tracking system helped police narrow down their search for the suspect.

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars 1:31

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars
Robbery, beating at jewelry store caught on camera 0:57

Robbery, beating at jewelry store caught on camera

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park 1:23

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park

View More Video