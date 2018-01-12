Selma man arrested in November shooting at Del Rey party

Fresno sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of shooting a man in the arm at a Del Rey party in November.
A business party was being held in the 10000 block of East Adams Avenue on Nov. 18, said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
During the party, guests heard what they thought was a gunshot. Shortly after, another group of guests found a man who was shot in the arm. They identified the shooter as 26-year-old Milton Alan Garcia Martinez, a relative of the hosts, who left the party.
Witnesses said Garcia Martinez, who lives in Selma, was causing problems at the party, and someone reported to the victim that he was a troublemaker, Botti said. When the victim tried to address the situation, Garcia Martinez allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim, who put his arms up to shield himself and was struck by gunfire.
The victim was not seriously injured and recovered from his injuries.
Deputies issued a warrant for Garcia Martinez’s arrest because they could not locate him.
On Thursday, deputies received a tip that Garcia Martinez was in Hanford. Deputies found him there and took him into custody.
He was booked into Fresno County Jail about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in jail on Friday on $1.64 million.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
