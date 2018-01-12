Juan Carlos Perez, 22, of Orange Cove
Orange Cove man accused of abusing 7-year-old girl turns self in to police

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

January 12, 2018 03:38 PM

An Orange Cove man who turned himself in to police on Thursday is being investigated for child sex crimes.

Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Fourth Street about 5:30 p.m. While there, they began an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl, Cpl. Jose Puga said.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Juan Carlos Perez was headed to the police station to turn himself in. Perez knew the girl through family, Puga said.

Perez cooperated with investigators and was later booked into Fresno County Jail. Booking records show he’s accused of three or more sex offenses on a child under 14; lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14; sexual battery; lewd and lascivious acts with a juvenile by a caretaker; and sexual penetration with a foreign object by force.

Perez remained in jail on Friday on $285,000 bail.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

