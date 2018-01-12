Armando Pena, 29, is accused of sexually assaulting three children in Huron.
Huron man accused of sexually abusing a young child

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

January 12, 2018 03:31 PM

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Huron man who they say sexually abused three children – including a child younger than 10 years old.

Spokesman Tony Botti said the children identified Armando Pena, 29, as their attacker on Jan. 6. He is not a relative, but he does know the children and their families, Botti added.

Deputies arrested Pena on Jan. 9. He is being held in Fresno County Jail on $1.22 million bail.

Pena had been on post-release community supervision, Botti said, after he was released early through AB 109 in August 2017. He had been in jail for robbery and auto theft.

Anyone with information on Pena or other possible victims is asked to call Sgt. Jeff Kertson at 559-600-8144.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

