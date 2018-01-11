Hit-and-run kills pedestrian crossing road in Cutler

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday evening in Cutler.
KMPH reported that just before 7 p.m. the male victim was crossing on Road 128 near Railroad Drive when an older model pick-up traveling north on Road 128 struck him. CHP said the vehicle then fled the scene.
The victim is believed to be between 55 and 65 years-old.
No other information was immediately available.
