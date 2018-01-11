Police investigating Jones Avenue shooting

Fresno police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported early Thursday evening at Jones Avenue near Fresno Street that injured one person.
Around 4:57 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received a shot spotter alert in the 1100 block to Jones Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim.
According to Fresno police, the 18-year old male victim and another person were in front of the residence when a vehicle drove by and an occupant fired multiple shots at them. The victim was struck in the lower body.
Police said the victim’s injuries are not life threatening and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Never miss a local story.
Police have taped off an area outside a residence on Jones Avenue, and have blocked off the street.
Comments