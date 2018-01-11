Crime

Police investigating Jones Avenue shooting

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

January 11, 2018 06:30 PM

Fresno police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported early Thursday evening at Jones Avenue near Fresno Street that injured one person.

Around 4:57 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received a shot spotter alert in the 1100 block to Jones Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim.

According to Fresno police, the 18-year old male victim and another person were in front of the residence when a vehicle drove by and an occupant fired multiple shots at them. The victim was struck in the lower body.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life threatening and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police have taped off an area outside a residence on Jones Avenue, and have blocked off the street.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

    The ShotSpotter tracking system helped police narrow down their search for the suspect.

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars 1:31

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars
Robbery, beating at jewelry store caught on camera 0:57

Robbery, beating at jewelry store caught on camera

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park 1:23

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park

View More Video