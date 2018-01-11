A Thanksgiving night argument, a shooting, and a wanted fugitive

Police are looking for Victor Gonzales, 32, in connection with a deadly shooting Thanksgiving night in central Fresno.
Lt. David Madrigal says police believe Gonzales is the gunman who shot Jesse Gomez Jr., 23, after a confrontation that began at Olive Avenue and First Street. About 11 p.m., police went to check on a disturbance at 1114 N. Sherman Court and found Gomez lying in front a home. They tried to render aid, but Gomez died at the scene.
Madrigal said Gomez had been outside a residence with his girlfriend smoking a cigarette when an argument erupted between him and Gonzales. A short time later, Gomez was shot.
Gonzales has been on the run since the incident. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
