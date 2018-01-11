More Videos

  Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

    The ShotSpotter tracking system helped police narrow down their search for the suspect.

The ShotSpotter tracking system helped police narrow down their search for the suspect.
The ShotSpotter tracking system helped police narrow down their search for the suspect. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Crime

He’d get angry and shoot cars and houses, police say. Now he’s behind bars

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 11, 2018 12:56 PM

A Fresno man is responsible for firing randomly at houses and cars in central Fresno because he was angry with his family or his personal situation, police say.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer identified the man as Raul Solano Yanez, 21, a gang member currently in custody in Fresno County Jail. Five shooting incidents started Nov. 6 and continued until Dec. 13, when he was arrested.

FullSizeRender
Raul Solano Yanez
Fresno Police Department

No one was injured in the gunfire, but vehicles and houses were struck by bullets fired from a semi-automatic pistol as Yanez drove his pickup truck through an area near First Street and Belmont Avenue. Police were alerted to three of the shootings by the department’s ShotSpotter gunfire tracking system.

During this week’s Crime View session with reporters, Dyer outlined how police were able to find Yanez. Dyer said Yanez was arrested in the last shooting after officers pulled over his white truck as they investigated a shots-fired call and found shell casings in the cab and bed of the pickup. They later recovered the pistol hidden next to a battery in the truck’s engine bay at Yanez’s home in the 700 block of North Fisher Street.

IMG_7361
Police say they recovered the shooter’s pistol stashed next to the battery in the pickup’s engine compartment.
Fresno Police Department

Dyer said Yanez confessed to the shootings and commited them “simply because he was angry.” He would “drive away and start shooting.”

Police recovered a second firearm during a warrant search.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  • Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

    The ShotSpotter tracking system helped police narrow down their search for the suspect.

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer describes arrest of man who shot randomly at homes, cars

