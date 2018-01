Robbery, beating at jewelry store caught on camera

Two men are wanted for robbing El Oscar Jewelry and Repair, 2208 N. Blackstone Ave. Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The suspects entered the store pretending to be customers. One of the suspects attacked the man behind the counter, beating him with a gun. The other suspect began taking jewelry from the safe and display cases. They were last seen getting into a tan or beige early-2000s model Chevy Tahoe. If you recognize the suspects your are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.