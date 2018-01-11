Gang member with WW I rifle arrested in SW Fresno

A southwest Fresno gang member with a World War I rifle is in custody after a traffic stop Wednesday night.
A police spokesman said Randy Flowers, 32, was wanted by police when he was encountered by officers near Jensen and Cherry avenues, just east of Highway 99 in south Fresno. He sped away, but was later found in the 2100 block of South Ivy Avenue in southwest Fresno and arrested after a brief standoff.
During a search of a bedroom, officers discovered a 1903 Springfield rifle.
Flowers was booked on a probation violation and weapons charges.
Never miss a local story.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments