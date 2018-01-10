Gabriel Salyer
Crime

Suspects pulled gun on woman, then drove by as police arrived

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 10, 2018 07:08 AM

Two Visalia men were arrested on armed robbery and brandishing charges Tuesday night in what police described as a series of crimes committed within minutes.

They were identified as Gabriel Salyer, 21, and Brycon Landry, 22.

Police said about 10:30 p.m., a man pulled a gun on a woman in the 1500 block of South Watson Street and fled. As officers were interviewing the victim, the suspects drove by, prompting a police pursuit and a traffic stop at South Conyer Street and West Mineral King Avenue. Officers learned that the suspects had also robbed a man on South Ben Maddox Way and East Noble Avenue.

A replica firearm was found in the suspects’ white Mazda, and the two were booked into the Tulare County Jail.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

