A man who was walking in central Fresno on Tuesday was caught on video throwing rocks at a dog that was later found dead. The incident occurred around the intersection of Cedar and Olive avenues, and was captured on video by two schoolgirls as they waited for their bus.
A man who was walking in central Fresno on Tuesday was caught on video throwing rocks at a dog that was later found dead. The incident occurred around the intersection of Cedar and Olive avenues, and was captured on video by two schoolgirls as they waited for their bus. Facebook screenshot
A man who was walking in central Fresno on Tuesday was caught on video throwing rocks at a dog that was later found dead. The incident occurred around the intersection of Cedar and Olive avenues, and was captured on video by two schoolgirls as they waited for their bus. Facebook screenshot

Crime

Man hits puppy as schoolkids record the abuse. The dog was later found dead

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 11:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man who was walking in central Fresno on Tuesday was caught on video throwing rocks at a dog that was later found dead.

Fresno police are investigating the incident that occurred around the intersection of Cedar and Floradora avenues, and was captured on video by two schoolgirls as they waited for their bus.

The video shows a man. who is wearing a black jacket, a red hoodie and red shoes. as he walks down a busy street, then turns around and picks up what appears to be a rock.

He then fires the rock in the small dog’s direction, appearing to hit the animal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man then continues his walk while the startled dog stops following him.

But only for a moment.

The dog eventually resumes following the man, who eventually turns around and appears to throw another rock at the animal.

Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson says a police report was filed and officers responded to the Evergreen Apartments, KMJ reported.

Animal activist Lisa Logue saw the video and said the dog was found dead in a gutter, apparently hit by a car, according to KMPH.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

    A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser 1:23

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser
Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 1:34

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life
Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

View More Video