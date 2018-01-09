Man hits puppy as schoolkids record the abuse. The dog was later found dead

A man who was walking in central Fresno on Tuesday was caught on video throwing rocks at a dog that was later found dead.
Fresno police are investigating the incident that occurred around the intersection of Cedar and Floradora avenues, and was captured on video by two schoolgirls as they waited for their bus.
The video shows a man. who is wearing a black jacket, a red hoodie and red shoes. as he walks down a busy street, then turns around and picks up what appears to be a rock.
He then fires the rock in the small dog’s direction, appearing to hit the animal.
The man then continues his walk while the startled dog stops following him.
But only for a moment.
The dog eventually resumes following the man, who eventually turns around and appears to throw another rock at the animal.
Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson says a police report was filed and officers responded to the Evergreen Apartments, KMJ reported.
Animal activist Lisa Logue saw the video and said the dog was found dead in a gutter, apparently hit by a car, according to KMPH.
Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
