Unruly teens ruining your River Park experience? Latest incident has some saying yes

Video of a fight about to break out last week at River Park has circulated on the internet, prompting some on social media to question the safety and atmosphere of the popular northeast Fresno shopping/entertainment center.
Fresno police said fights at River Park do not happen often.
But a common complaint from those who say they’ve lost interest in going to River Park: unruly teenagers.
The rowdy scene that was captured on cell phone video Friday night in front of Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 help back up their claims, with several teens and young adults the center of a ruckus that causes River Park security to race in and break up a fight.
i hate disrespectful people, first of all how y’all gonna come to river park and fight?? not only that but jump someone? in front of little kids?? I can’t stand y’all kids nowadays..— jocelyn ♕ (@xjocc) January 6, 2018
Fresno police eventually showed up and arrested a girl for fighting in a public place after she sparked a Taser gun and threatened to use it on others.
Other juveniles were questioned by Fresno police after they tried to run from security and Fresno police.
RIVER PARK IS A FAMILY FRIENDLY PLACE WHERE PEOPLE CAN GO AND ENJOY THEIR TIME BUT PEOPLE STAY FIGHTING EVERYWHERE. FRESNO CAN NEVER HAVE NICE SHIT SMH https://t.co/SMB6J8msgo— annabelle g (@annah0e) January 7, 2018
In spite of the commotion Friday and the backlash on social media, Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said Fresno police have not had to regularly field complaints about disturbances at River Park.
“I’m sure we’ve had other calls,” Hudson said, “but to say we’ve had them regularly, I wouldn’t say that.”
River Park Turner Security declined to be interviewed.
In addition, a message left with Tracy Kashian, vice president of marketing/public relations & HR/risk management at River Park, was not returned Tuesday.
One person on Twitter claimed three fights took place Friday.
Several others expressed frustration at what they claim is a disturbing trend of the atmosphere at River Park.
This is why I stopped going to river park... https://t.co/NnwLuODUZW— Mark Baca (@markbacaa) January 9, 2018
Why tf do reckless ass teens in Fresno like to get in fights at riverpark, the fair, or even Christmas tree lane, etc.? You guys ruin everything for the rest of the community. Handle your shit somewhere else not in front of kids and families just trying to have a good time. Smfh— calisduhh (@CxlistaS) January 6, 2018
