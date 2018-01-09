Unruly teens ruining your River Park experience? Latest incident has some saying yes

More Videos

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 1:34

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life

Pause
Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser 1:23

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

Fresno Pacific swimmers working out when excess chlorine accidentally released into pool 1:18

Fresno Pacific swimmers working out when excess chlorine accidentally released into pool

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:02

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family 1:01

Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 1:28

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

  • Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

    A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Courtesy Sebastian Martinez The Fresno Bee
A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Courtesy Sebastian Martinez The Fresno Bee

Crime

Unruly teens ruining your River Park experience? Latest incident has some saying yes

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 08:22 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 3 MINUTES AGO

Video of a fight about to break out last week at River Park has circulated on the internet, prompting some on social media to question the safety and atmosphere of the popular northeast Fresno shopping/entertainment center.

Fresno police said fights at River Park do not happen often.

But a common complaint from those who say they’ve lost interest in going to River Park: unruly teenagers.

The rowdy scene that was captured on cell phone video Friday night in front of Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 help back up their claims, with several teens and young adults the center of a ruckus that causes River Park security to race in and break up a fight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I hate disrespectful people,” tweeted someone named Jocelyn. “First of all, how y’all gonna come to River Park and fight? Not only that but jump someone? In front of little kids?”

Fresno police eventually showed up and arrested a girl for fighting in a public place after she sparked a Taser gun and threatened to use it on others.

Other juveniles were questioned by Fresno police after they tried to run from security and Fresno police.

“River Park is a family friendly place where people can go and enjoy their time,” wrote Annabelle G. on Twitter. “But people (start) fighting everywhere.

“Fresno can never have nice (expletive).”

In spite of the commotion Friday and the backlash on social media, Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said Fresno police have not had to regularly field complaints about disturbances at River Park.

“I’m sure we’ve had other calls,” Hudson said, “but to say we’ve had them regularly, I wouldn’t say that.”

River Park Turner Security declined to be interviewed.

In addition, a message left with Tracy Kashian, vice president of marketing/public relations & HR/risk management at River Park, was not returned Tuesday.

One person on Twitter claimed three fights took place Friday.

Several others expressed frustration at what they claim is a disturbing trend of the atmosphere at River Park.

“This is why I stopped going to River Park,” tweeted Mark Baca.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 1:34

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life

Pause
Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser 1:23

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

Fresno Pacific swimmers working out when excess chlorine accidentally released into pool 1:18

Fresno Pacific swimmers working out when excess chlorine accidentally released into pool

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:02

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family 1:01

Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 1:28

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

  • Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

    A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

View More Video