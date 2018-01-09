Unruly teens ruining your River Park experience? Latest incident has some saying yes

More Videos 1:34 Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life Pause 1:23 Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser 0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 1:18 Fresno Pacific swimmers working out when excess chlorine accidentally released into pool 1:02 Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:01 Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family 1:58 Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 0:42 Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 1:28 'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Courtesy Sebastian Martinez The Fresno Bee

