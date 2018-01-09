Members of The Gathering Church say this stolen trailer contained everything they need for Sunday services. They pray for its return, but also for whoever took it.
Crime

Church members pray for thieves who stole a valuable trailer

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 01:50 PM

Members of The Gathering Church say they are praying for the person or persons who stole a trailer containing items the church needs for its Sunday services, but they also hope they get their property back.

The trailer – containing everything from sound equipment needed to a baptism pool – was taken last week. Pastor Shawn Meyer said he has spent the past several days trying to find a way to replace the trailer and the stolen items. He valued the sound system alone at $15,000. The trailer also contained games and toys for children.

The Gathering, a church with about 80 members, uses Roger Oraze Elementary School at Fowler and Clovis avenues for its services, but the trailer was parked in a lot at Tollhouse Road and North Fowler Avenue. Clovis police are investigating the theft.

Meyer emphasized neither he nor church members are angry with the thieves.

“We’re praying for whoever stole it,” he said. “We hope they got whatever they need.”

Anyone with information about the theft of the trailer or who wants to help the church can go to valleygathering.org to make contact.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

