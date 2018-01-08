One dead after shooting in guest house northwest of Fresno

A man died Monday night after being shot in a guest house northwest of Fresno, said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
About 4 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of the 6500 block of West Yale Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a male lying on the floor of the guest house with a gunshot wound, Botti said.
He was later pronounced dead.
It was unknown if the gunshot wound was self-inflected or not, Botti said. Homicide detectives were on the scene.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
