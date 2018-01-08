Jose Carrillo
Jose Carrillo TULARE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jose Carrillo TULARE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

Tulare police arrest man in molestation of 12-year-old

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 08, 2018 02:05 PM

A 69-year-old Tulare man is in custody in connection with the molestation of a 12-year-old juvenile, the Tulare Police Department reported Monday.

Jose Carrillo was booked on charges of molesting a juvenile, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Sgt. Jon Hamlin reported that officers went to the 800 block of South T street Sunday about an adult with the child, who apparently did not know the man. A citizen followed Carrillo and the child to a home, where the juvenile walked away from Carrillo after he had kissed the child on the cheek, Hamlin said. Officers arrived about 10 minutes later and Carrillo was initially uncooperative before the arrest.

Police are concerned other incidents occurred because the home is near Lincoln Elementary School. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-684-4290.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

    Three men broke into a business at west Shaw and north Brawley avenues in Fresno and tried to take all the victim's TVs. The Fresno Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind
Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:31

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her
Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering

View More Video