Tulare police arrest man in molestation of 12-year-old

A 69-year-old Tulare man is in custody in connection with the molestation of a 12-year-old juvenile, the Tulare Police Department reported Monday.
Jose Carrillo was booked on charges of molesting a juvenile, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Sgt. Jon Hamlin reported that officers went to the 800 block of South T street Sunday about an adult with the child, who apparently did not know the man. A citizen followed Carrillo and the child to a home, where the juvenile walked away from Carrillo after he had kissed the child on the cheek, Hamlin said. Officers arrived about 10 minutes later and Carrillo was initially uncooperative before the arrest.
Police are concerned other incidents occurred because the home is near Lincoln Elementary School. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-684-4290.
