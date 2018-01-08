A clerk is treated for injuries after he was struck by a gun-wielding bandit during a robbery at a jewelry store in central Fresno Monday morning.
Crime

He struck a clerk with a handgun during a robbery at Fresno jewelry store

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 08, 2018 12:05 PM

Police are searching for a bandit who assaulted a jewelry store clerk during a robbery Monday morning in central Fresno.

The robbery took place shortly before 11 a.m. at El Oscar on Blackstone Avenue just south of Clinton Avenue, a police spokesman reported. The suspect struck the victim with a black handgun before fleeing down Effie Street toward Clinton in a champagne-colored SUV.

The clerk was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

