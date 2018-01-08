He struck a clerk with a handgun during a robbery at Fresno jewelry store

Police are searching for a bandit who assaulted a jewelry store clerk during a robbery Monday morning in central Fresno.
The robbery took place shortly before 11 a.m. at El Oscar on Blackstone Avenue just south of Clinton Avenue, a police spokesman reported. The suspect struck the victim with a black handgun before fleeing down Effie Street toward Clinton in a champagne-colored SUV.
The clerk was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Never miss a local story.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments