Police reported the recovery of a .40 caliber Glock pistol Sunday night after going to check on a disturbance in the 300 block of Glenn Avenue near downtown.
Crime

A man was breaking windows, then officers found a Glock pistol nearby

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 08, 2018 10:27 AM

Officers recovered a stolen Glock .40 caliber pistol late Sunday after going to a downtown Fresno neighborhood where a man was breaking windows in cars and houses, police reported.

Lovelle Green, 39, of Los Angeles was booked on weapons charges. According to a police reports, as officers went to the area on Glenn Avenue near McKenzie Avenue to speak to Green, they noticed the pistol nearby and Green admitted possessing the weapon for protection. Green was identified as a gang member.

Police offer a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of gang members with firearms. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

