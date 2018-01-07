Fresno police said a man with special needs was shot Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017, as he sat at a bus bench in southeast Fresno.
He was sitting at a bus bench. Then shots were fired at him from a passing car

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

January 07, 2018 12:14 PM

A man with special needs was sent to the hospital Sunday after he was shot in southeast Fresno, said Fresno police Lt. Mike Brogdon.

Edward McGee, 33, was shot in the leg and in the upper body, Brogdon said, as he sat at a bus bench along Olive Avenue near Peach Avenue. Just before 10 a.m., shots were fired at McGee from the passenger side of a gray westbound vehicle. McGee was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Brogdon did not specify what conditions McGee has as a special needs person, and said that soon after being shot, he ran to his nearby apartment and police were called. At the scene, officers were collecting evidence to piece the shooting together. Bullet casings, as well as blood, was found. At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, Brogdon added.

Officers were trying to look at all possible surveillance videos, including from the major intersection, to investigate the shooting. Witnesses told police that they were not able to get a license plate of the suspect vehicle. Brogdon said he has not learned yet if McGee was targeted or if the suspects knew he had special needs.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but Brogdon noted that there have been recent random shootings reported where people were hurt. As for Sunday’s shooting, “You can’t rule it out at this point” that it could also be a random shooting, Brogdon said.

