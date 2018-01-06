He fled a hit and run scene, then crashed into an oak tree

A man suffered major injuries earlier this week after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run crash, and then crashed his car into an oak tree in Visalia, police said.
At 4:41 p.m. Monday, officers went to Akers Street and Cypress Avenue for a report of a hit and run. Anthony Marquez, 62, of Visalia, fled the scene north on Atwood Street from Cypress Avenue, where his 2012 white Nissan pickup crashed into bushes in a parking lot, according to a police press release.
Police said he then drove east on Noble Avenue and crashed into an oak tree on the north side of the road.
No one else was hurt, police said, and it is unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.
Never miss a local story.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments